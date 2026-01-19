Gurgaon Weather LATEST Update: Dense Fog or Sunny Relief? Check Forecast Here
Gurgaon Weather LATEST Update: Will dense fog and a cold wave cause trouble in Gurugram today, January 19? Get the full update on temperature, cold, traffic, and the IMD forecast
Gurgaon Weather
Gurugram, Haryana's busiest city, is gripped by severe cold in Jan 2026. On Jan 19, dense fog may cause issues. The IMD expects temps between 6-8°C min and 19-21°C max.
Temperature
In recent days, Gurugram's temperature dropped to 0.6°C, near freezing. Cold, strong winds forced people indoors. Frost in outskirts damaged crops. Experts say a western disturbance will worsen the cold.
Fog, Cold
Fog and cold will be a hassle in the morning and evening, but some relief may come from light sun during the day. Afternoon temps could reach 19-21°C with 7-10 km/h winds. Cold will return at dusk.
IMD Issued Yellow Alert
Similar weather prevails in Narnaul, Bhiwani, and nearby areas. A fog alert is active until Jan 19, with IMD issuing yellow and orange alerts. Markets are less crowded due to the cold.
Cold, Fog
Persistent cold and fog are increasing cases of coughs and allergies. Doctors advise drinking warm water and wearing masks. The elderly and children need extra care. Fog has increased accident risks.
