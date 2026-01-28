Gurgaon Weather LATEST Update: Cold Wave, Rain Alert Forecast Issued; Check Forecast
Gurgaon Weather LATEST Update: Partly cloudy with a chance of light showers and thunder. Temp 6-20°C, light morning fog, NW winds 10-12 km/h. Western disturbance active, moderate pollution will be there
Gurugram Weather
Gurugram Weather Alert: Partly cloudy on Jan 28, 2026. A couple of thundershowers might occur. Max temp 17-20°C, min 6-8°C. Light morning fog, NW winds at 10-12 km/h. Moderate pollution.
What's the real story with the Gurugram weather report?
Did you know that in Jan 2026, Gurgaon's min temp might be lower than usual? Light drizzle is possible on Jan 27-28 due to a western disturbance. According to the IMD, the min temp on Jan 28 will be 6°C and the max 17°C. This will bring some relief from pollution.
How will the weather be in Gurgaon?
On Jan 28, 2026, Gurgaon's weather will be partly cloudy. According to the IMD, one or two spells of rain or showers with thunderstorms could happen. The max temp is expected to be 17°C and the min 6-8°C. Winds will blow from the northwest at 12 km/h.
What precautions should be taken for travel and health?
Morning may have light fog, reducing visibility to 500m. Weather will be variable from Jan 27-29. AQI is moderate (150-200). Commuters should be cautious. Drive slow on highways.
What will the weather be like in Gurgaon for the next few days?
- Jan 27, 2026: Max temp 20°C and min temp 12°C. The weather department has warned of light showers.
- Jan 28, 2026: Max temp 17°C to 20°C and min 6 to 8°C is expected. It will be cloudy. A warning for light drizzles has been issued.
- Jan 29, 2026: Max temp 19-20°C and min 5-8°C. The weather will be mostly clear on this day.
