Lucknow Weather LATEST Update: Strong Winds, Light Rain Expected on Wednesday
Lucknow Weather on Wednesday
Lucknow is expected to remain rather cloudy on Wednesday, January 28. A brief shower is possible in some areas later in the day, so residents should be prepared for changing weather conditions.
Max temperature: 25°C
Min temperature: 15°C
Lucknow Weather Today
The maximum temperature is likely to reach around 25°C, while the minimum will stay near 15°C. The day will feel cooler due to cloud cover and possible rainfall.
Sunrise and Sunset Timings
The real feel temperature is expected to be closer to 15°C. Despite moderate daytime readings, the cloudy skies and damp conditions may make the air feel much cooler.
On January 28, the sun will rise at 6:52 am and set at 5:44 pm, giving Lucknow around eleven hours of daylight.
Strong Winds Today
Wind gusts could reach up to 26 km/h. These stronger winds may add to the chill and make the weather feel unsettled at times.
