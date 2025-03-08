Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 8: Ahmedabad and Surat to sizzle as temperatures soar, caution advised
Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 8: On Saturday, Gujarat will experience extreme heat and strong sunlight, with temperatures increasing across all major cities in the state. The rising temperatures might increase the risk of dehydration and heat-related illnesses. Residents are advised to avoid going outdoors during peak hours.
Ahmedabad
Max: 38°C
Min: 21°C
Real feel: 38°C
Ahmedabad will have a hot day marked. It is highly recommended to stay hydrated, wear light clothing, and avoid direct sunlight during the peak heat hours. There is no chance of rainfall throughout the day.
Surat
Max: 36°C
Min: 20°C
Real feel: 37°C
If you’re planning to spend your day outdoors, it is recommended to take frequent breaks in shaded locations, maintain proper hydration, and avoid strenuous activities during the afternoon.
Vadodara
Max: 37°C
Min: 22°C
Real feel: 37°C
Vadodara will have a significantly hot day. It is recommended to take precautions during prolonged outdoor activities, especially during the midday hours.
Rajkot
Max: 38°C
Min: 20°C
Real feel: 38°C
Rajkot is expected to be one of the hottest cities in Gujarat. The risk of dehydration and heat exhaustion is considerable. It is advisable to stay indoors during the peak hours.