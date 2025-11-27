After a 4-hour review meet, Congress' KC Venugopal called the Bihar poll results a 'grossly managed and fabricated outcome.' He alleged targeted voter deletions and cash bribery, calling it a direct assault on democracy by the BJP.

Congress Alleges 'Fabricated Outcome' in Bihar Polls

Following the four-hour review meeting of the Congress party on the Bihar elections, party general secretary KC Venugopal on Thursday stated that the mandate of the Bihar polls was "not a genuine mandate, but a grossly managed and fabricated outcome." Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, and many other leaders attended the meeting.

"Today's 4-hour review meeting with our candidates & leaders from Bihar, under Hon'ble Congress President and Hon'ble LOP's leadership, made one thing absolutely clear: the Bihar election was not a genuine mandate, but a grossly managed and fabricated outcome," the 'X' post from Venugopal said.

Details of Alleged Malpractices

The Congress leader mentioned that the meeting highlighted how the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) enabled targeted voter deletions, and claimed that the dubious additions to the Mahila Mukhyamantri Rozgar Yojana were used to influence voters even at polling stations.

"They highlighted how SIR enabled targeted voter deletions and dubious additions, how blatant cash bribery under the so-called MMRY scheme was used to influence voters even at polling stations, and how identical margins across constituencies exposed a pattern that no independent election commission would ever overlook," the post read.

He alleged that whatever happened during the Bihar assembly elections was nothing short of a direct assault on democracy. Venugopal claimed that these issues point to "organised electoral malpractices and brazen violations of the Model Code of Conduct, carried out under the watch of an ECI".

"These issues point to organised electoral malpractices and brazen violations of the Model Code of Conduct, carried out under the watch of an ECI that has increasingly behaved like an active collaborator in BJP's election rigging. What happened in Bihar is nothing short of a direct assault on democracy. The Congress Party will not allow this stolen mandate to become the new normal. The fight to protect India's democracy continues - fearlessly, relentlessly, and with the people by our side," the post added.

NDA Secures Three-Fourths Majority

On November 14, the ruling NDA secured another term in Bihar, winning 202 seats and a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House.This is the second time the NDA has crossed the 200-mark in the assembly polls. In the 2010 polls, it had won 206 seats.

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.

In Mahagathbandhan, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML) (L) - two, Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) -one and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) one seat. (ANI)