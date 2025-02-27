Drinking 'matka' water: Health Benefits Over Fridge in Summer

Instead of fridge water, drink water from a clay pot. This water is not only cool but also offers many benefits. Let's see what those benefits are...

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 27, 2025, 3:06 PM IST

It goes without saying how scorching the sun is outside when summer arrives. In this season, whether we go out or stay at home, we feel like eating something cool. Even drinking water doesn't feel satisfying unless it's chilled. That's why we start putting water bottles in the fridge as soon as summer starts.

article_image2

pot

Drinking water from the fridge feels good, but it has many disadvantages. Even though the water is cold, it creates heat in the body. You might even get a cold and cough in the summer. To avoid that, instead of fridge water, drink water from a clay pot. This water is not only cool but also offers many benefits. Let's see what those benefits are...

article_image3

The minerals and proteins in this water provide energy to the body and help you stay active all day. Fridge water doesn't provide any minerals or proteins. So, drinking fridge water can cause many health problems. Therefore, drink water from a clay pot. Minerals Clay pots contain various minerals like calcium, magnesium, iron, and phosphorus. Drinking water from it is very good for the body. Immune System Clay pots have antibacterial properties and minerals. It is said that drinking water stored in them increases immunity.

article_image4

Digestion Improves The alkalinity in clay pot water helps neutralize acidity in the stomach, thus helping digestion.

article_image5

Reduces Bile Drinking clay pot water every night reduces the risk of bile vomiting when brushing your teeth in the morning. You Won't Get Colds or Fevers Drinking water from the fridge can cause sore throats, colds, and fevers, but drinking water from a clay pot prevents these problems. Refreshment The clay used to make clay pots gives the water a unique taste and smell, making the water you drink from a clay pot refreshing.

