Confused about which AC to buy? 6 things to remember

Summer has started, and temperatures are gradually rising. Many people are cleaning their old coolers. Those with a little more money are looking to buy an AC. Let's find out what precautions to take before buying an AC.

As soon as the idea of buying an AC comes to mind, many people start searching extensively on the internet. They search YouTube reviews and Insta pages.

Based on Your Room Size: You need to buy based on whether you are setting up the AC in the bedroom or in the hall.

Cooling Capacity: Another thing to look for when buying an AC is cooling capacity. The higher the cooling capacity, the better.

ISEER Value: Another thing to consider when buying an AC is the ISEER value. Make sure it is high for better cooling.

air conditioner

Number of Units Consumed: The details of how many units of electricity your AC consumes per year are also available.

Air conditioner

Star Rating: Also, check the rating when buying an AC. Those who use the AC frequently can take a 5-star AC.

Check if Service is Available: Consider whether the AC company you are buying from has a local service center.

Latest Videos