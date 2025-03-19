Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 19: Scorching heat in Ahmedabad and Vadodara, Surat faces heat risk

Read Full Gallery

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 19: Intense heat in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot. Stay safe from dehydration! Check today's temperature updates.

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 19 : The heat will be intense across Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, and Rajkot. Surat, in particular, may see a higher risk of dehydration and heat-related illnesses due to the persistent heat. Let’s read the forecast below.

Ahmedabad

Max Temperature: 37°C

Min Temperature: 22°C

Real Feel Temperature: 37°C

With high temperatures and strong sun exposure, it's important to stay hydrated and avoid direct sunlight during peak afternoon hours.

Surat

Max Temperature: 35°C

Min Temperature: 21°C

Real Feel Temperature: 35°C

Residents should limit outdoor activities, drink plenty of fluids, and take extra precautions as prolonged exposure to heat may lead to dehydration.