Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 19: Scorching heat in Ahmedabad and Vadodara, Surat faces heat risk

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 19: The heat will be intense across Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, and Rajkot. Surat, in particular, may see a higher risk of dehydration and heat-related illnesses due to the persistent heat. Let’s read the forecast below.
Ahmedabad
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel Temperature: 37°C
With high temperatures and strong sun exposure, it's important to stay hydrated and avoid direct sunlight during peak afternoon hours.
Surat
Max Temperature: 35°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel Temperature: 35°C
Residents should limit outdoor activities, drink plenty of fluids, and take extra precautions as prolonged exposure to heat may lead to dehydration.
Vadodara
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel Temperature: 37°C
Expect a dry and warm day. Carry water, wear light clothing, and avoid excessive outdoor activities in the afternoon.
Rajkot
Max Temperature: 36°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel Temperature: 35°C
Stay indoors during peak heat hours and take necessary sun protection measures.