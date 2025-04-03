user
Top 6 heat-resistant plants to keep your garden thriving THIS summer!

Water scarcity is severe in the summer. At the same time, plants dry out quickly. They need water to survive. As a solution to both, we are sharing information about some plants that grow well in the summer without needing much water. Plant them in your backyard or home premises right away!

Published: Apr 3, 2025, 11:47 AM IST

1. Bougainvillea

This vine grows well in the sun. It needs less water. It grows very quickly. Lantana grows well in the sun and heat. Its flowers attract butterflies. It needs less water.

2. Agave

Agave stores water in its leaves and uses that water when it doesn't get water from outside. That's why it doesn't dry out even in the hottest summer. Moreover, it grows well in the sun and doesn't need much care.

3. Oleander

Oleander is a hardy plant that can withstand heat and drought. It blooms in various colors. However, some parts of it are poisonous. Although it looks beautiful, it is better not to grow it.

4. Yucca

Yucca plants can withstand heat and drought. They have white flowers. They grow well in the sun.

5. Portulaca (Moss Rose)

Portulaca is a plant that grows in the sun. It needs less water, and it looks beautiful in the summer.

6. Red Hot Poker (Kniphofia)

This plant can withstand heat. Its flowers look very beautiful. Birds are attracted to it.

