Gujarat Rain Alert: Red Alert for Dahod, Panchmahal and Mahisagar Amid Heavy Rain Forecast
Gujarat Weather LATEST Update: The IMD has issued a Red Alert for Dahod, Panchmahal and Mahisagar as the southwest monsoon strengthens across Gujarat. Several districts are expected to receive heavy extremely heavy rainfall
Red Alert for Three Districts; Heavy Rain Expected Across Gujarat
The IMD has issued a Red Alert for Dahod, Panchmahal and Mahisagar, warning of extremely heavy rainfall in these districts. An Orange Alert has also been issued for Navsari, Valsad, Tapi, Dang, Narmada, Chhota Udepur, Vadodara, Kheda, Gandhinagar, Sabarkantha and Aravalli, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely.
Heavy showers are also expected in Banaskantha, Mehsana, Ahmedabad, Anand, Bharuch and Surat. In the Saurashtra region, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath, Botad and Diu are also likely to witness intense rainfall at isolated places. Rainfall is also forecast over the Union Territories of Daman and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.
Yellow Alert in Several Other Districts
Apart from the Red and Orange Alert regions, several districts across North Gujarat, Central Gujarat, South Gujarat and parts of Saurashtra remain under a Yellow Alert. These areas are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall, with isolated spells of heavy rain.
The weather department has advised residents to stay alert as waterlogging, reduced visibility and traffic disruptions may occur in vulnerable areas. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as rainfall activity is expected to remain widespread over the next few days.
Active Weather Systems Strengthening the Monsoon
According to the IMD, multiple weather systems are contributing to the intensified rainfall over Gujarat. The monsoon trough currently stretches from Bikaner through Banasthali Vidyapith, Guna, Damoh, Pendra Road and Midnapore before extending into the Bay of Bengal.
An upper-air cyclonic circulation remains active over northern Madhya Pradesh, extending up to around 7.6 kilometres above sea level. In addition, an active east-west shear zone and a western disturbance over Jammu and adjoining areas are enhancing moisture transport into the region. Persistent southwesterly to westerly moisture-laden winds in the lower atmosphere are also supporting widespread rainfall, increasing the likelihood of continued wet weather across Gujarat over the coming days.
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