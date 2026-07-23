The IMD has issued a Red Alert for Dahod, Panchmahal and Mahisagar, warning of extremely heavy rainfall in these districts. An Orange Alert has also been issued for Navsari, Valsad, Tapi, Dang, Narmada, Chhota Udepur, Vadodara, Kheda, Gandhinagar, Sabarkantha and Aravalli, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely.

Heavy showers are also expected in Banaskantha, Mehsana, Ahmedabad, Anand, Bharuch and Surat. In the Saurashtra region, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath, Botad and Diu are also likely to witness intense rainfall at isolated places. Rainfall is also forecast over the Union Territories of Daman and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.