Great news for central government employees. It's going to be the icing on the cake for them. Their salary is set to increase by ₹10,000 in one go. There's a strong possibility of a salary hike in DA and DR very soon.
Central government employees may receive good news soon. Last year, DA was increased by 3% in October and 4% in March. It's expected that DA will be increased again, continuing this trend.
This means for central government employees eagerly awaiting a salary hike, the long wait might end this month. Dearness Allowance (DA) is a part of the salary that helps employees cope with inflation.
Dearness Relief (DR) is for pensioners. These hikes directly impact employee and pensioner income. This January, the government approved the 8th Pay Commission, expected to increase salaries.
A commission with a chairperson and two members will be formed soon. This commission will discuss salary revisions in detail and may change the method of calculating DA and DR.
The increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) is expected to be discussed and approved in this week's cabinet meeting. This hike usually happens twice a year, in March and October.
Notably, this is likely the last hike before the 8th Pay Commission begins its work. This means a permanent salary increase for employees. Surprisingly, it might not be 3-4% this time.
Employees might see only a 2% DA increase, bringing it to 55% of their basic pay. This hike will add around ₹10,000 to the monthly salary, depending on the employee's basic pay.