Gold prices continued their recovery on Thursday, rising for the second session in a row in the national capital. A weaker rupee and a firm trend in international markets supported the yellow metal.

Gold of 99.9 per cent purity rose Rs 500 to Rs 1,49,800 per 10 grams, inclusive of all taxes, according to local traders. It had closed at Rs 1,49,300 per 10 grams on Wednesday.

The rise came a day after gold had gained Rs 700 from its two-month low.