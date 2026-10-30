The mortal remains of six people, including the pilot, have been recovered following a tragic helicopter crash in Uttarakhand's Hathi Parvat area. The Karnataka government is coordinating efforts to transport the remains back to the state.

Recovery of Mortal Remains After Helicopter Crash

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 30 (ANI): The mortal remains of all six people, including the pilot, who died in a helicopter crash in Uttarakhand on Friday have been recovered, the Karnataka government said in a press note. According to information received from the Uttarakhand State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), the civil helicopter operated by Trans Bharat Aviation, carrying a pilot and five passengers from Karnataka, crashed at around 2 pm in the hilly terrain of the Hathi Parvat area while travelling from Badrinath to Dehradun.

Rescue Operations and Coordination

The Uttarakhand disaster management authorities mobilised teams from the Army, SDRF, ITBP, police, Health Department and district disaster management authorities to carry out search and rescue operations. The mortal remains are being brought to Joshimath for post-mortem examination, the press note said. The Karnataka Chief Minister’s Office and the Relief Commissioner are coordinating with their counterparts in Uttarakhand to facilitate the transportation of the mortal remains to Karnataka at the earliest. The office of the Resident Commissioner at Karnataka Bhavan is also coordinating with the Uttarakhand authorities. The Karnataka government said it was extending all possible assistance to the families of the deceased.

Details of the Incident

The helicopter had gone missing earlier in the day after taking off from Badrinath for Dehradun. Two teams comprising police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Army personnel were deployed from Pandukeshwar and Joshimath to search for the missing helicopter carrying six people, including a pilot and five passengers, Chamoli Superintendent of Police (SP) Surjeet Singh Panwar said on Friday.

In a self-recorded video statement, Panwar said the Trans Bharat Aviation helicopter took off from the Badrinath civil helipad for Sahastradhara helipad on October 30 at approximately 1:12 PM. Its transmission link with the radar was lost near Joshimath at 1:14 PM. “A helicopter belonging to Trans Bharat Aviation took off from the Badrinath civil helipad, bound for the Sahastradhara helipad, today, October 30, at approximately 1:12 PM. At 1:14 PM, its transmission link with the radar was lost near Joshimath,” he said. (ANI)