West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari provided Rs 50 lakh in compensation to a Muzaffarpur family who lost two members in the Chorbagan stampede. The government is also offering permanent Group D jobs to help all families affected by the tragedy.

CM Adhikari Provides Financial Aid to Stampede Victims

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], October 30 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has sent two compensation cheques of Rs 25 lakh each to the family of a father and son from Muzaffarpur who lost their lives in the Chorbagan stampede tragedy. Following the heart-wrenching incident in Chorbagan, Kolkata, which claimed 19 lives, the Chief Minister Adhikari personally met with the grieving families of the 17 victims from West Bengal to provide financial assistance, according to a press release issued by the Chief Minister’s office. Two members of the same family from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, a father and his son, also perished in this tragic accident.

Expressing his condolences to the bereaved family, the Chief Minister has taken the initiative to support them as well. The Chief Minister has sent two compensation cheques of Rs 25 lakh each, totalling Rs 50 lakh in financial aid, through West Bengal Minister Umesh Rai to ensure the assistance reaches the grieving family. The Chief Minister spoke with the family members, conveyed his deepest condolences, and pledged his support during this incredibly difficult time. The pain of losing two members of the same family is truly unbearable. In this hour of grief, the Chief Minister’s compassionate gesture reflects his commitment to humanitarian values and public service.

Government Announces Relief Measures

Earlier on Wednesday, CM Adhikari said the West Bengal Cabinet has approved two key decisions aimed at providing relief to victims of the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal stampede. Speaking at a press conference, Adhikari said that the cabinet has decided to offer permanent Group D government employment to one member of each family affected by the tragic incident. "The West Bengal Cabinet decided today to provide a permanent Group D job to a member of each family affected by the tragic incident that occurred during our Durga Puja celebrations," he said. Earlier, the West Bengal government announced compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a job for the family of each person who lost their life due to the stampede during the festive time. (ANI)