It is not very easy to reach 'Butterfly Beach' in South Goa but once you reach there, you will realise how beautiful this place is. You cannot reach Butterfly Beach by road because there is a dense forest on the way to reach here. If you want to visit this beach, then first you have to go to Palolem Beach and from there you need to take a boat ride to reach Butterfly Beach.

Visit this location at least once if you enjoy adventure. You may readily spot goldfish, crabs, and dolphins there. Another name for this beach is Secret Beach. This beach is called Butterfly Beach because a variety of butterfly species may be observed here, and the beach itself has a butterfly-like form.