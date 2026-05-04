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One8 Commune to Bastian: Goa’s 6 Hottest Celebrity-Owned Restaurants & Bars You Must Visit
Goa's culinary landscape is dotted with restaurants owned by famous celebrities, offering unique dining experiences. This guide explores top eateries like Kohli's One8, Bastian Riviera, and Bhumi's Kaia, detailing their specialties and locations.
Goa has that enchanted atmosphere that makes even the most routine and boring day seem exciting. The Arabian Sea is illuminated by the sun, and each evening presents a fresh experience that excites us for the next day. Millions of individuals from all over the world, including famous people, athletes, and prominent figures, have been drawn to this tranquil condition by its allure.
However, some of them made the decision to delve deeply into Goa's changing culinary heritage. These celebrity-owned eateries, which range from opulent coastal getaways to beachside shacks, are worth booking.
The state has amassed an astounding number of celebrity-owned eateries and bars over the years, giving patrons the opportunity to dine where celebrities spend their money.
Make a note of these locations for your upcoming vacation to Goa. Savour delicious meals, take Instagram-worthy photos, and indulge in the most opulent dishes.
One8 Commune by Virat Kohli – Assagao, North Goa
One of India's most accomplished cricket players and a former captain of the national team, Virat Kohli holds several international records and has a significant worldwide brand presence in the fitness, fashion, and hospitality industries. The beachy state is home to a location of his most well-known business, the restaurant chain One8 Commune.
This chic pub is well-known for its picturesque river views, Mediterranean-inspired décor, and menu that combines international comfort food with subtle Goan influences. It has become a staple among guests seeking a laid-back yet sophisticated experience thanks to signature dishes like the Guava Picante drink and Mushroom Googly Dim Sums.
Bastian Riviera by Shilpa Shetty – Morjim, North Goa
Well-known actress Shilpa Shetty, who has made investments in a number of wellness and business endeavours and is credited with popularising yoga and holistic living, is the owner of the renowned restaurant chain Bastian, which she co-owns with her husband Raj Kundra.
Speaking about their opulent Goa resort, situated in the Morjim backwaters, Bastian Riviera is a posh beach club and dining destination renowned for its quality seafood, sunset-focused cocktail program, and décor influenced by Dubai and Mykonos. The restaurant appeals to both partygoers and health-conscious guests by striking a balance between decadent flavours and premium products.
Kaia by Bhumi Pednekar – Morjim, North Goa
In addition to being a climate fighter, Bhumi Pednekar is an active businesswoman. She is well-known for her socially conscious film choices and has received praise from critics for parts that subvert traditional themes in Hindi cinema.
She has made significant investments in the stunning and picturesque Kaia resort in Goa, which emphasises "slow living" via wood-fired cooking, seaside food, and carefully chosen ingredients. The menu offers equal options for vegetarians and non-vegetarians, while fermented foods and botanical beverages enhance the dining experience.
Jolene by the Sea by Amrita Arora – Anjuna, North Goa
Amrita Arora is well-known in Bollywood and fashion circles due to her extensive involvement in the entertainment and lifestyle industries. The actress, who has been actively involved in business since her marriage to millionaire husband Shakeel Ladak, owns the charming Jolene by the Sea.
The restaurant serves everything from fresh vegetarian dishes to decadent seafood, pizzas, and pastas in a stylish bohemian setting. It is a well-liked sunset eating destination because to its tropical beverages and laid-back atmosphere.
The Sanctuary Bar & Kitchen by Sarah Todd - Vagator, Goa
The Sanctuary Bar & Kitchen, operated by Australian celebrity chef and restaurateur Sarah Todd, serves the most genuine Goan food. The area, which is covered in tree canopies and tucked away among 250-year-old ruins in the verdant surroundings of Vagator, provides a tranquil haven. Savour the classic recipes with Sarah's unique touch.
Burger Factory by Shweta Salve – Anjuna, North Goa
Renowned theatre and television actor Shweta Salve has made a successful shift into entrepreneurship. She is a co-owner of Anjuna's most well-known restaurant, Burger Factory. It is a laid-back, rustic favourite known for its gourmet burgers, inventive vegetarian selections, and substantial non-vegetarian alternatives. Its relaxed charm is completed with milkshakes, sangrias, and gin-based drinks.