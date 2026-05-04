2 5 Image Credit : Getty

Best Time to Visit Calangute Beach

The best time to visit depends on your budget and what you want to do. The peak season runs from October to February. The weather is cool and perfect for water sports and sightseeing. This is also when Christmas and New Year parties are at their peak, so book hotels in advance! The off-season, from March to September, is for budget travellers. It's hot in summer and rains heavily from July to September, but hotel rates can be 50% cheaper. It's a great time to enjoy indoor pubs and nightlife.