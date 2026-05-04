- Home
- Lifestyle
- Calangute Beach: Why Your Goa Trip Is Incomplete Without Visiting the ‘Queen of Beaches’
Calangute Beach: Why Your Goa Trip Is Incomplete Without Visiting the ‘Queen of Beaches’
Planning a Goa trip? Calangute Beach, known as the “Queen of Beaches,” is a must-visit. From water sports and scenic views to bustling markets and nightlife, it offers a complete Goa experience for every kind of traveller.
15
Image Credit : Gemini
How to Reach Calangute Beach
Calangute Beach is just 11 km from Goa's capital, Panaji, making it very accessible. If you're flying in, the Goa International Airport is about 40.3 km away, and a taxi will get you here in an hour. For train travellers, Thivim is the closest station, but if you get down at Madgaon, it's a 50 km journey. You can easily find buses and taxis at the stations. By road, it's 15 km from Panaji and 40 km from Vasco da Gama. Renting a two-wheeler is the best way to get around.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Getty
Best Time to Visit Calangute Beach
The best time to visit depends on your budget and what you want to do. The peak season runs from October to February. The weather is cool and perfect for water sports and sightseeing. This is also when Christmas and New Year parties are at their peak, so book hotels in advance! The off-season, from March to September, is for budget travellers. It's hot in summer and rains heavily from July to September, but hotel rates can be 50% cheaper. It's a great time to enjoy indoor pubs and nightlife.
35
Image Credit : Getty
Water Sports at Calangute Beach
You can't talk about Calangute without mentioning the thrilling water sports. There are tons of options to get your adrenaline pumping. You can try parasailing to get a bird's-eye view of the beach, ride the waves with kayaking and windsurfing, or explore underwater beauty with snorkeling. For speed lovers, there's also water skiing.
45
Image Credit : Gemini AI
Shopping and Food at Calangute
For all the shopaholics, the Calangute market is a paradise. You can find cool stuff like tie-dye dresses, funky jewellery, bohemian bags, and dream catchers at bargain prices. And when it comes to food, you absolutely cannot miss the Goan-style seafood at the beach shacks. Make sure to try the prawns, pomfret fish curry, and fish rice while chilling to some soft music.
55
Image Credit : @IndiaAesthetica/X
Nightlife and Relaxation at Calangute Beach
While the beach is lively during the day, it transforms into a colourful party hub at night. The beach shacks come alive with music, dancing, and bright lights. But if you're looking for some peace and quiet, you can find that too. There are Ayurvedic massage centres and yoga classes available. Doing yoga with the sea breeze or just sunbathing on the shore is a great way to relax and refresh your mind.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos