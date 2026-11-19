TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee has criticized the judiciary after the Calcutta High Court denied interim protection to his aide, Sumit Roy, who is currently in custody, alleging that legal relief is being unfairly reserved for the ruling party.

Abhishek Banerjee Questions Fairness After Court Denies Aide Relief

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 19 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday questioned the fairness of the justice system after the Calcutta High Court rejected a plea seeking interim protection for his personal aide, Sumit Roy, in four cases, alleging that relief was being reserved for leaders of the ruling party and their associates.

In a post shared on X, Banerjee said that justice should not be treated as a privilege available only to those in power, while the Opposition is left fighting for its constitutional rights. "Justice cannot be the ruling party’s private privilege and the Opposition’s perpetual struggle. Relief seems to be reserved for BJP leaders and their cronies, while the Opposition is left fighting for the rights guaranteed by the Constitution," he said.

The remarks came after the Calcutta High Court on Thursday rejected Roy's plea seeking interim protection in four cases in which he had been formally shown arrested. Roy is already in custody following his arrest in connection with an alleged land scam case in Salboni.

Justice Sougata Bhattacharyya observed that the writ court's jurisdiction in criminal matters should be exercised with restraint, particularly when alternative legal remedies are available to an aggrieved person. He also rejected the plea to refrain from filing new cases against Sumit Roy or from taking stringent action in existing cases.

During the proceedings, Roy's lawyer argued that multiple cases had been initiated against his client due to political motivations. The counsel further submitted that Roy required interim protection in the other four cases while he pursued legal remedies in the case in which he is currently in custody. However, the court declined to grant the interim relief sought by Roy, rejecting his plea for protection in the four cases. Sumit Roy is a personal aide to Abhishek Banerjee, who serves as the national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress.