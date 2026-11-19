Congress leader K C Venugopal retaliated against Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's criticism of Rahul Gandhi, accusing the government of damaging Indian democracy and ignoring parliamentary conventions while failing to address national concerns.

Venugopal Hits Back at Kiren Rijiju Over Rahul Gandhi Criticisms

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Congress General Secretary and MP K C Venugopal on Thursday hit back at Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju over his remarks against Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, asking him to introspect about his own party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi before advising the Congress leader. Venugopal alleged that democracy in the country had been weakened under the present regime and said that concerns over its condition were being raised across India and internationally.

"Before advising Rahul Gandhi, Kiren Rijiju should introspect about himself, his party, and the Prime Minister. Democracy in the country has been totally distorted and destroyed by this regime, which is being witnessed through the activities of the Election Commission of India (ECI). Even without Rahul Gandhi saying it, all over India and the world know that Indian democracy is in danger," he said.

The Congress leader also questioned the government over the functioning of Parliament, asking Rijiju to advise the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on convening Parliament and following parliamentary conventions. "Kiren Rijiju should first take advice from the Prime Minister on when Parliament is being convened. Parliament has been completely sidelined, and parliamentary conventions are being avoided. For the last 100 days, Parliament has not even been prorogued, yet he is preaching to Rahul Gandhi. Let him advise PM Modi and Amit Shah instead," Venugopal said.

Earlier today, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju hit back at Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on India's economy and democracy during his visit to the United States, accusing him of making inaccurate statements about the country on foreign soil. Rijiju said that although the government generally did not want to pay much attention to Gandhi's statements, it was necessary to register an objection when the Leader of the Opposition made remarks abroad that, according to him, misrepresented India's economic condition.

"We wouldn't want to pay much attention to what Rahul Gandhi says; however, as the Leader of the Opposition, when he goes abroad and makes highly inaccurate statements about India, we feel compelled to register our objection. It is high time he mended his ways," Rijiju said. Responding to Gandhi's allegations of vote theft and concerns over the state of democracy in India, Rijiju questioned how the Congress leader could openly protest against the government and criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP and its policies if freedom of expression did not exist in the country. "He spoke about democracy—alleging 'vote theft' and claiming that democracy does not exist in India. If there were no democracy in India, how would he be able to spend his entire day protesting and hurling insults at PM Modi, the BJP, and the government? If there were no democracy, where would he get the freedom to speak from morning till night?" Rijiju said.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi, speaking at Columbia University in the United States on Wednesday, said India was heading towards a looming economic crisis, citing unemployment and concerns over the country's education system. "The blunt thing is that India is sitting on an economic disaster. That's the reality. One can brush it aside, the media can brush it aside, but India's got a massive unemployment problem. India's got a massive problem with its education system," Gandhi said during an interaction. Responding to a question from moderator Lydia Polgreen about India's youth, Gandhi said a section of young people, particularly those from middle-class families with formal education, were frustrated because they did not see a clear future for themselves. (ANI)