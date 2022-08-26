Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns: Kapil Sibal to Jaiveer Shergill... leaders who dumped Congress in 2022

The Congress party has been hit by a massive exodus. The Grand Old Party has been dumped by various leaders in the last few months -- the latest being veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad who resigned from all posts. Let's take a look at the leaders who dumped Congress in 2022.

The Congress party has been hit by a massive exodus. The Grand Old Party has been dumped by various leaders in the last few months -- the latest being veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad who resigned from all posts, including main membership in the party on Friday. Azad, in his letter of resignation, said that the All India Congress Committee was being run by a "coterie", which had caused the Congress party to lose its capacity and will to "fight for what is right for India." Also Read | Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Congress party, says coterie runs AICC Let's take a look at the leaders who dumped Congress in 2022.

Jaiveer Shergill

Jaiveer Shergill Jaiveer Shergill announced his resignation from his position as the party's national spokesman but then later announced his resignation from the Congress. Shergill said in a letter to Sonia Gandhi, the president of the Congress, said that party decision-making no longer serves the interests of the general public but is instead controlled by sycophantic, self-serving individuals. According to Shergill's letter, "the main reason is that the philosophy and the vision of the current Indian National Congress decision-makers are no longer in line with the aspirations of the youth and modern India." Also Read | Jaiveer Shergill dumps Congress, says sycophants dominate in party

Kapil Sibal

Kapil Sibal Former Union Minister Kapil Sibal announced his resignation in May this year to leave the Congress while submitting his candidacy for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections as an independent candidate with the backing of the Samajwadi Party (SP). He informed reporters in Lucknow, "I had offered my resignation on May 16 and I have filed my candidacy as an independent candidate." He further stated, "Being an independent voice in Parliament is crucial. People will believe an independent voice speaking up is unaffiliated with any political party." Also Read | Kapil Sibal dumps Congress, seeks Rajya Sabha entry via SP support

Sunil Jakhar

Sunil Jakhar Sunil Jakhar, the former president of the Punjab Congress, announced his resignation from the party in May. He said that the party was going through an existential crisis and that no effort was being made to save it. In the midst of the party's three-day "Chintan Shivir" in Udaipur, Rajasthan, Jhakkar made his choice public on Facebook. He wished the Congress party success and said good-bye. He declared that the party's "Chintan Shivir" was nothing more than a formality and expressed his lack of optimism for any positive results from the programme. Also Read | Ex-Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar exits party, urges Rahul Gandhi to take control

hardik patel

Hardik Patel Hardik Patel resigned from the party's main membership on May 18 in a significant blow for the opposition party in Gujarat, criticising the leadership for their "lack of sincerity." The 28-year-old Patel announced his resignation in a letter to Sonia Gandhi, head of the Congress, stating that it had become impossible to stay in the party when its top leadership lacked sincerity to fight for the issues affecting the people. Also Read | Hardik Patel quits Congress, says party works against national interest

RPN SIngh

RPN Singh Senior politician RPN Singh put an end to rumours about his political future by leaving the party. His resignation came a day after Congress identified him as a star campaigner for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. In his letter of resignation, Singh, the Jharkhand representative for the Congress, thanked Sonia Gandhi for providing him the chance to serve the country, the people, and the party. Meanwhile, Avinash Pande was named by Congress as the party's in-charge in Jharkhand a few hours after he resigned.