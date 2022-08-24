Influenced by 'self-serving interests', claims Jaiveer Shergill; resigns as Congress national spokesman

According to Shergill's letter to the party's interim president, Sonia Gandhi, "Congress' decision-making is influenced by 'self-serving interests.' The primary reason is that the ideology and vision of the current decision-makers of the Indian National Congress are no longer in sync with the aspirations of the youth and modern India."

Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill, on Wednesday, resigned as the party's national spokesperson. Shergill, in his resignation, stated that the vision of Congress' decision-makers no longer matched the aspirations of the youth.

Congress' decision-making is influenced by 'self-serving interests,' according to Shergill's resignation letter to the party's interim president, Sonia Gandhi.

As per reports, Shergill wrote, "The primary reason is that the current decision-makers of the Indian National Congress' ideology and vision are no longer in sync with the aspirations of the youth and modern India."

Furthermore, he added, "It pains me to say that decisions are no longer made in the public and national interest. It is influenced instead by the self-serving interests of individuals who indulge in sycophancy while consistently ignoring ground reality. I cannot accept this morally or continue to work with."

According to reports, Shergill has been barred from holding press conferences for several months.

Shergill, a lawyer by profession and one of the most prominent young leaders in Congress, hails from Punjab.

His resignation comes when several young leaders in Congress have left the party. Jitin Prasada and Jyotiraditya Scindia are two prominent Congress members who have left the party.

