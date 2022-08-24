Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Influenced by 'self-serving interests', claims Jaiveer Shergill; resigns as Congress national spokesman

    According to Shergill's letter to the party's interim president, Sonia Gandhi, "Congress' decision-making is influenced by 'self-serving interests.' The primary reason is that the ideology and vision of the current decision-makers of the Indian National Congress are no longer in sync with the aspirations of the youth and modern India." 

    Influenced by 'self-serving interests', claims Jaiveer Shergill; resigns as Congress national spokesman - adt
    Author
    Aditi T
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 24, 2022, 4:10 PM IST

    Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill, on Wednesday, resigned as the party's national spokesperson. Shergill, in his resignation, stated that the vision of Congress' decision-makers no longer matched the aspirations of the youth.

    Congress' decision-making is influenced by 'self-serving interests,' according to Shergill's resignation letter to the party's interim president, Sonia Gandhi.

    As per reports, Shergill wrote, "The primary reason is that the current decision-makers of the Indian National Congress' ideology and vision are no longer in sync with the aspirations of the youth and modern India." 

    Furthermore, he added, "It pains me to say that decisions are no longer made in the public and national interest. It is influenced instead by the self-serving interests of individuals who indulge in sycophancy while consistently ignoring ground reality. I cannot accept this morally or continue to work with."

    According to reports, Shergill has been barred from holding press conferences for several months.

    Shergill, a lawyer by profession and one of the most prominent young leaders in Congress, hails from Punjab.

    His resignation comes when several young leaders in Congress have left the party. Jitin Prasada and Jyotiraditya Scindia are two prominent Congress members who have left the party.

    Also Read: Congress releases 'Mile Kadam, Jude Vatan' tagline on Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

    Also Read: From free to high-quality healthcare, Arvind Kejriwal's 'shaandaar' promises in Gujarat

    Also Read: Congress begins process to elect new party chief, party sticks to September 20 schedule


     

    Last Updated Aug 24, 2022, 4:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    No evidence of Indian companies circumventing sanctions on Russia: US official AJR

    No evidence of Indian companies circumventing sanctions on Russia: US official

    If not a Gandhi, then Ashok Gehlot as Congress president snt

    If not a Gandhi, then Ashok Gehlot as Congress president? Rajasthan CM speaks up

    Illegal mining case: ED recovers two AK-47 rifles from close aide of Jharkhand CM - adt

    Illegal mining case: ED recovers two AK-47 rifles from close aide of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

    Irregular irrelevant Kerala HC stays provocative dress verdict in sexual harassment case against Civic Chandran gcw

    Kerala HC stays 'provocative dress' verdict in sexual harassment case against Civic Chandran

    PM Modi inaugurates Asia's biggest hospital in Faridabad: Know the merits of Amrita Hospital AJR

    PM Modi inaugurates Asia's biggest hospital in Faridabad: Know the merits of Amrita Hospital

    Recent Stories

    Apple iPad 10th generation likely to have Touch ID in power button report gcw

    Apple iPad 10th generation likely to have Touch ID in power button

    Unique zoo which locks humans in cages instead of animals; crazy video goes viral - gps

    Unique zoo which locks humans in cages instead of animals; crazy video goes viral

    No evidence of Indian companies circumventing sanctions on Russia: US official AJR

    No evidence of Indian companies circumventing sanctions on Russia: US official

    Hollywood James Cameron Avatar to re release in India on THIS date drb

    James Cameron’s Avatar to re-release in India on THIS date

    NBA national basketball associaition: Kevin Durant to stay with Brooklyn Nets; here is how social media reacted-ayh

    NBA: Kevin Durant to stay with Brooklyn Nets; here's how social media reacted

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress against Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon