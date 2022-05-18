Hardik Patel quits Congress, says party works against national interest

Sulking Congress leader Hardik Patel on Wednesday resigned from the party and expressed hope that he would now be able to positively work for the people of Gujarat.

Dealing a blow to the Congress party's preparations for the Gujarat Assembly Elections, Hardik Patel took to Twitter to say, "I am taking a courageous step and resigning from my post in the Congress party and its primary membership. I am sure that my decision will be welcomed by all my colleagues and the people of Gujarat. I believe that after this step of mine, I will be able to work really positively for Gujarat in future."

In his resignation letter, Hardik launched a scathing attack on the Congress party and accused it of working against national and social interests.

He said, "India has the youngest population. The youth of this country seeks capable and strong leadership. In the last three years, I have seen that the Congress party has limited itself to politics of protest. People do not want protest, but an alternative that thinks about their future and takes the country forward."

Dropping massive hints about where he would be heading next, Hardik said, "Be it the Ram Mandir issue, Citizenship Amendment Act- National Register of Citizens, removal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir or implementation of the Goods and Services Tax, the Congress has only created obstacles."

He further said that Congress had been rejected by the people of almost every state because the Grand Old Party has not been able to provide a roadmap to them.