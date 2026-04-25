Salim Wastik Case: Ghaziabad YouTuber Exposed as Convicted Child Killer After 31 Years
Ghaziabad YouTuber Salim Wastik exposed as a 1995 Delhi child murder convict who lived under a fake identity for 31 years before being identified by police.
This is about Salim Wastik, a YouTuber from Ghaziabad who recently survived a deadly knife attack at his home. But the police investigation has revealed something shocking. Turns out, Salim is a convicted murderer from a 31-year-old case. He was found guilty of kidnapping and killing a 13-year-old boy in Delhi and had been living under a fake identity for years as an 'ex-Muslim' YouTuber.
During police questioning, Salim Khan (who now calls himself Salim Wastik) reportedly confessed to his crime. He even took the police to a drain in Mustafabad and showed them where he had dumped the boy's body. The investigation also revealed the name of his partner, Anil, who had made the ransom call and helped in the planning. The court sentenced both of them to life imprisonment in 1997.
Salim managed to get interim bail in 2000 and just disappeared. He stayed away from the law for years. During this time, he created a new identity for himself, using names like Salim Wastik and Salim Ahmed. He first settled in Haryana and later moved to Ghaziabad. Here, he started a business making wardrobes and later even opened a clothing shop, all while slowly becoming a YouTuber.
The police say that Salim lived with a fake identity for years, trying to build a completely new image in society. But his old crime finally caught up with him and exposed his entire story. This case is no longer just about reopening an old murder file. It has become a big example of the complex world of criminals who hide in plain sight with new identities.
Also read: Bengaluru Crime: Notorious Thief Arrested for Stealing Gold from Kids at Weddings
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