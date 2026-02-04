Police have identified the deceased girls as Nishika (16), Prachi (14), and Pakhi (12). They were daughters of Chetan Kumar, a resident of the area.

Some early reports had named the eldest sister as Vishika, but police later confirmed her name as Nishika.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Atul Kumar Singh said the three sisters were taken by ambulance to a nearby 50-bed hospital in Loni, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Trigger Warning: Video below contains disturbing visuals. Viewers discretion is advised.

What the Ghaziabad sisters wrote in suicide note and what their father said

The suicide note found at the scene described itself as a 'true life story' and urged the readers to read everything carefully, saying all of it was true. It ended with an apology to their father, saying “I am really sorry, sorry papa,” along with a crying emoji.

The girls’ father, Chetan Kumar, said he had no idea his daughters were playing an online task-based game and believed they were only playing ludo. Forensic experts later told him the game had 50 tasks, with the final task completed on Monday. Police said the 14-year-old sister was leading the game and giving instructions.

Police statement on the incident

ACP Atul Kumar Singh said police received information at around 2:15 am that three minor girls had jumped from the balcony of a ninth-floor flat in Bharat City. After reaching the location and conducting an initial investigation, officers confirmed that the girls died due to injuries caused by the fall.

Police have started legal procedures and are continuing their investigation.