- Home
- India
- Online Gaming Addition Claims Three Lives: Ghaziabad Sisters Jump to Death After Parents' Objection
Online Gaming Addition Claims Three Lives: Ghaziabad Sisters Jump to Death After Parents' Objection
Three minor sisters aged 12, 14 and 16 died after jumping from the ninth floor of their apartment building in Ghaziabad in the early hours of Wednesday. Police identified the girls as Nishika, Prachi and Pakhi. They were declared dead at a hospital.
Three Minor Sisters Die After Jumping From Ninth Floor in Ghaziabad
Three minor sisters died after jumping from the ninth floor of their apartment building in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad during the early hours of Wednesday. The tragic incident took place at Bharat City, a large residential township, under the Tila Mod police station limits in the Loni area.
The incident occurred at around 2:15 am, when residents reported hearing a loud noise. Police teams rushed to the spot soon after receiving information through a Police Response Vehicle (PRV).
Girls identified by police
Police have identified the deceased girls as Nishika (16), Prachi (14), and Pakhi (12). They were daughters of Chetan Kumar, a resident of the area.
Some early reports had named the eldest sister as Vishika, but police later confirmed her name as Nishika.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Atul Kumar Singh said the three sisters were taken by ambulance to a nearby 50-bed hospital in Loni, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.
Trigger Warning: Video below contains disturbing visuals. Viewers discretion is advised.
9वीं मंज़िल से कूदकर 3 सगी नाबालिग बहनों ने की सामूहिक आत्महत्या। तीनों बहनें बताई जा रही हैं ऑनलाइन गेमिंग ऐप की आदी, घटना देर रात करीब 2 बजे की बताई जा रही है।आत्महत्या की वजह अभी तक साफ नहीं। पुलिस ने शुरू की जांच,@ghaziabadpolice@Uppolicepic.twitter.com/rYK8FA6xRR
— Journalist Sher Bahadur singh (@Jr_S_B_Singh) February 4, 2026
What the Ghaziabad sisters wrote in suicide note and what their father said
The suicide note found at the scene described itself as a 'true life story' and urged the readers to read everything carefully, saying all of it was true. It ended with an apology to their father, saying “I am really sorry, sorry papa,” along with a crying emoji.
The girls’ father, Chetan Kumar, said he had no idea his daughters were playing an online task-based game and believed they were only playing ludo. Forensic experts later told him the game had 50 tasks, with the final task completed on Monday. Police said the 14-year-old sister was leading the game and giving instructions.
Police statement on the incident
ACP Atul Kumar Singh said police received information at around 2:15 am that three minor girls had jumped from the balcony of a ninth-floor flat in Bharat City. After reaching the location and conducting an initial investigation, officers confirmed that the girls died due to injuries caused by the fall.
Police have started legal procedures and are continuing their investigation.
Close bond between the sisters
According to local sources, the three sisters were extremely close and did almost everything together. They reportedly bathed together, ate together, went to school together, slept in the same room, and spent most of their time with each other.
Neighbours said the sisters were rarely seen apart.
Online gaming addiction angle being examined
Police are examining claims that the girls were addicted to an online task-based game, sometimes referred to as a “Korean love game”. It is believed that they became deeply involved in online gaming during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to police sources, the girls were not attending school regularly, which had caused concern at home. It is being alleged that their parents had objected to their excessive gaming habits.
However, police have clearly stated that the exact reason behind the incident is still not confirmed.
Motive unclear, investigation continues
No suicide note has been found so far. Police are speaking to family members, neighbours, and school authorities to understand the circumstances that led to the tragedy.
Officials have stressed that no conclusion should be drawn at this stage. Further details are expected once the investigation is complete.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.