Bikers Sheltering From Rain Fined in UP's Lucknow, Netizens Split Over Police Move
A video from Lucknow showing police issuing challans to bikers taking shelter under a foot overbridge during heavy rain has sparked public debate. Many supported the police, citing traffic rules and safety, while others called the action insensitive.
A viral video from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, has triggered a wide public debate after it showed police officials issuing challans to bikers who had taken shelter under a foot overbridge during heavy rain on a cold winter day.
In the video, several two-wheeler riders can be seen standing under the bridge to avoid the rain. Police officers then arrive and begin issuing challans. While it is not officially confirmed whether the action was taken due to possible VVIP movement, many social media users believe the police were clearing the road to ensure smooth traffic flow.
This is the Mitra police of Uttar Pradesh. Bikers took shelter under a foot over bridge amid heavy rain on a winter day in Lucknow. Cops began issuing challan to bikers, most likely to ensure seamless passage to VVIPs. pic.twitter.com/AEKqss4Jjr
— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) February 3, 2026
The incident has sharply divided opinion, with some praising the police and others accusing them of being insensitive.
Supporters say police action was correct
A large number of social media users backed the police, arguing that roads are meant for moving vehicles, not for parking or shelter.
One person wrote that the police did the right thing and said bikers should carry raincoats, as people do in other countries. He said blocking roads due to rain cannot be considered civil behaviour.
Good thing done by police. Bikers can carry raincoats like they do in Thailand. Blocking traffic because of rain is not any civilised thing
— Avinash Jha (@avi_nash_jha_) February 3, 2026
Veteran Major Adiyagya Singh also questioned claims about VVIP movement. He said no such movement was visible in the video and stressed that stopping on public roads during rain is unsafe.
“Most likely to ensure seamless passage to VVIPs” clever wording, but misleading.
There is no VVIP movement visible in the video you shared.
During rain, visibility drops and a halted crowd on a public road increases accident risk. Taking shelter is sensible but only where…
— Major Adiyagya Singh, Veteran (@MajorAdiyagya) February 3, 2026
Another user said that during rain, visibility drops to almost zero, and bikes stopping on the road can endanger others. Several users echoed this view, saying halted vehicles increase the risk of accidents.
Many point to traffic rules and safety
Several users pointed out that flyovers are marked as “No Stopping and Standing Zones”, making the bikers technically at fault.
One user wrote that legally, parking bikes under bridges is not allowed, so challans were justified. Another said roads are not parking lots and people must follow traffic rules regardless of weather.
Well, they’re doing something right for a change. Visibility in the rain drops to almost zero, and bikers end up endangering others by stopping in the middle of the road.
— 🦁 (@AndColorPockeT) February 3, 2026
Others said that if an accident had occurred because of stopped bikes, the same people criticising police would have blamed authorities for negligence.
Some users also argued that poor planning by riders should not become a problem for others on the road.
Praise for Uttar Pradesh Police
Many users openly thanked the Uttar Pradesh Police, calling the action rare but necessary.
Comments such as “Good”, “Well done”, and “This should happen in other cities too” flooded social media. One user said similar action should be taken in Mumbai during the monsoon, where bikes often block highways.
Others said this kind of strict action is needed to end the “sab chalta hai” attitude and make people respect road discipline.
Critics call police insensitive and harsh
At the same time, a strong section of users criticised the police, calling the move insensitive and harsh.
One user, Advocate Gurudutt Singh, questioned why the police showed no empathy. He asked who would be responsible if someone fell sick or died after being forced to ride in heavy rain.
@Uppolice why are you so insensitive?
If someone dies while drinking in rain, who will be responsible?
— GURUDUTT SINGH (@Gurudutt_Adv) February 3, 2026
Another user said the police lack compassion and would blame riders even if someone met with an accident due to bad weather.
This police approach is completely wrong. All the people on bikes and scooters who were standing there were there to avoid the rain. Therefore, issuing them challans is not appropriate.
— Ramesh Kumar (@RameshKumarGau) February 3, 2026
That machine should be taken from cops . They don't deserve this. This isike giving power without knowledge and responsibility.
And if this is okay, public should also get one, so that they can fine Governemtn on, potholes, bike theft, no bed in hospitals, security lapses on spot
— Sanjit sharma (@SanjitS28926634) February 3, 2026
Some accused the police of using the situation to collect fines, calling it “forced revenue collection” rather than public safety.
Questions raised about fairness and pressure
A few users said police personnel themselves work under pressure to meet challan targets. They argued that such targets may force officers to act strictly even during emergencies.
Others questioned why the public is fined for small violations while larger civic issues like potholes, bike theft, hospital bed shortages, and security lapses remain unaddressed.
Some sarcastically commented that police action is fastest when it comes to issuing challans, faster than emergency services.
Debate over VVIP movement claim
The suggestion that the challans were issued to ensure VVIP movement also drew mixed reactions.
Some users accused those spreading the claim of creating a misleading narrative. They said the police action was only meant to keep traffic moving smoothly and avoid jams during rain.
Others mocked the idea, saying common citizens are always expected to adjust while VVIPs get priority.
Overall, the video has sparked a strong emotional response, reflecting a wider debate on road discipline versus human compassion.
While many believe the police acted lawfully and responsibly, others feel the situation demanded understanding rather than punishment.
As of now, there has been no official clarification from the police on whether challans were issued or whether any VVIP movement was involved.
