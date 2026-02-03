A viral video from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, has triggered a wide public debate after it showed police officials issuing challans to bikers who had taken shelter under a foot overbridge during heavy rain on a cold winter day.

In the video, several two-wheeler riders can be seen standing under the bridge to avoid the rain. Police officers then arrive and begin issuing challans. While it is not officially confirmed whether the action was taken due to possible VVIP movement, many social media users believe the police were clearing the road to ensure smooth traffic flow.

This is the Mitra police of Uttar Pradesh. Bikers took shelter under a foot over bridge amid heavy rain on a winter day in Lucknow. Cops began issuing challan to bikers, most likely to ensure seamless passage to VVIPs. pic.twitter.com/AEKqss4Jjr — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) February 3, 2026

The incident has sharply divided opinion, with some praising the police and others accusing them of being insensitive.