Image Credit : X

India might be racing towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy, but former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan believes the milestone is hollow if the country fails to lead in global innovation. Writing in a column for The Times of India, Rajan argues that India's corporate ecosystem is increasingly built on imitation and protectionism rather than creativity and global competitiveness.

Rajan, now a professor at the University of Chicago, points to the absence of Indian companies with worldwide consumer recognition. "We do not have one company that is known across the world for its products," he notes, drawing attention to the lack of Indian equivalents to global giants like Sony, Toyota, Mercedes, or TikTok.

He highlights that while India shields its domestic car industry with high tariffs, not a single Indian car model has found commercial success in developed markets.

Instead, Indian automobile exports remain confined to low-end, price-sensitive regions. In contrast, Rajan points to China's rise as a hub for electric vehicles, advanced battery systems, and autonomous driving technologies. The comparison, he argues, lays bare India’s failure to scale its manufacturing and tech prowess globally.