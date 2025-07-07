AI in Business: 5 Ways It's Changing Everything

AI handles repetitive tasks — data entry, customer service, inventory — saving time and reducing errors. Bots are now your new interns.
AI uses big data to forecast trends, sales, and customer behavior. Think Netflix recommending your next binge — now applied to business.
From product recommendations to marketing emails, AI tailors experiences to individual users. One size no longer fits all.
AI assists in crunching massive datasets for faster, smarter decisions. It’s not guesswork anymore, it's data-driven.
AI-powered chatbots solve queries instantly and improve customer satisfaction. Available even while you sleep.
