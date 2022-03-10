Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Five-state election result 2022: The big leaders whom voters rejected

    First Published Mar 10, 2022, 1:49 PM IST

    While some leaders made big gains, some heavyweights lost their electoral battles. Here’s a look at some of the prominent leaders who bit the dust in the Assembly elections.

    After months of campaigning and voting, the verdict for the five Assembly elections was declared on March 10. The results declared in the five states were Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa and had witnessed some of the biggest political leaders in the fray. While some leaders made big gains, some heavyweights lost their electoral battles. Here’s a look at some of the prominent leaders who bit the dust in the Assembly elections. 

    Harish Rawat: Opposition Congress campaign committee head and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, 72, contested a crucial political battle in his five-decade-old political career from Lalkuan in Uttarakhand’s Nanital district. Dubbed as an ‘outsider’, Rawat contested against a party rebel and a BJP candidate Mohan Singh Bisht in Lalkuan and lost by over 14,000 votes.

    Captain Amarinder Singh: Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh lost the election on Thursday as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the state leaving the Congress far behind and crushed heavyweight leaders across parties.

    Sukhbir Badal: It was the biggest litmus test of Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh’s political career when counting of votes are done on Thursday. The 59-year-old contested the February 20 polls from Jalalabad Assembly constituency with no formidable opponent, but as party chief, he lost the crucial battle.

    Charanjit Singh Channi: The first Dalit CM of Punjab and the Congress’s CM face, Charanjit Singh Channi lost his electoral battles from both his seats - Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur. In Bhadaur, Labh Singh Ugoke from Aam Aadmi Party got over 57,000 votes, while Channi drew a little over 23,000 votes. In the other seat, Channi polled 50,000 votes, while his nearest rival from the Aam Aadmi Party who has a similar name - Charanjit Singh - got over 54,000 votes.

    Parkash Singh Badal: A SAD patriarch and five-time Punjab Chief Minister, Parkash Singh Badal who was seeking re-election from his home turf Lambi lost to novice AAP candidate and his nearest rival Gurmeet Singh Khudian by a huge margin. 
     

    Navjot Singh Sidhu: One of the biggest upsets this election is Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu losing his electoral battle in Amritsar East, where he was locked in a high-profile contest with Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia. Sidhu – who was sent thrice to Parliament from Amritsar, all three on a BJP ticket, and once to the Punjab Assembly, as the Congress candidate from Amritsar East – has conceded defeat.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election result 2022: Celebration begins as Yogi Adityanath leads by massive margin ADT

    UP Election result 2022: Celebration begins as Yogi Adityanath leads by massive margin

    UP Election Result 2022 Noida jinx is defeated

    As BJP races ahead in UP, ‘Noida jinx’ is defeated

    Punjab Election 2022: 'Kejriwal model of governance' leads to AAP's clean sweep, says Sisodia ADT

    Punjab Election 2022: 'Kejriwal model of governance' leads to AAP's clean sweep, says Sisodia

    Punjab Election 2022 PunjAAP Arvind Kejriwal congratulates people on revolution shares pic with Mann gcw

    'PunjAAP': Arvind Kejriwal congratulates people on 'revolution', shares pic with Mann

    Pubjab Election 2022 Results Congress concedes defeat in Punjab Sidhu congratulates AAP

    Congress concedes defeat in Punjab; Sidhu gets a lashing on social media

    Recent Stories

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: India loses to New Zealand by 62 runs, fans left dejected-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India loses to New Zealand by 62 runs, fans laud hosts

    UP Election result 2022: Celebration begins as Yogi Adityanath leads by massive margin ADT

    UP Election result 2022: Celebration begins as Yogi Adityanath leads by massive margin

    BAFTA Film Awards 2022: Where, when to watch, who are nominated and more RCB

    BAFTA Film Awards 2022: Where, when to watch, who are nominees and more

    Has Virat Kohli become sophisticated after marrying Anushka Sharma? U-19 teammate Pradeep Sangwan reveals-ayh

    Has Kohli become sophisticated after marrying Anushka? U-19 teammate reveals

    UP Election Result 2022 Noida jinx is defeated

    As BJP races ahead in UP, ‘Noida jinx’ is defeated

    Recent Videos

    Punjab Election 2022 People voted for AAP approved Kejriwal s Delhi model says Harjot Singh Bains gcw

    Punjab voted for AAP, approved Kejriwal's Delhi model, says Harjot Singh Bains

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 Celebrations across state begins as AAP crosses half way mark gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Celebrations across state begins as AAP crosses half-way mark

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 CM Charanjit Channi offers prayers at Chamkaur Sahib gurudwara ahead of results gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: CM Channi offers prayers at Chamkaur Sahib gurudwara ahead of results

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukrain crisis Prasanth Reghuvamsom report at Ukraine Poland border

    Exclusive: 'Every 20 minutes, buses have been taking refugees out'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Did not give up and kept pushing, which got me here - JFC Jamshedpur FC Daniel Chima Chukwu-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Did not give up and kept pushing, which got me here - JFC's Chukwu

    Video Icon