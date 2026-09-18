Here's what you need to know. You can get official news from EPFO, updates on PF and pension schemes, rule changes, and important service information. For your personal account, you still need to use the official member portal or other approved services to check your PF balance, account statement, and claim status. So, what should PF members do? Go ahead and follow the official EPFO WhatsApp channel to stay updated. But don't think that you can handle all your PF services right there. For anything related to your personal account, stick to the official EPFO sites. And most importantly, never share your UAN, Aadhaar, bank details, or passwords with anyone.