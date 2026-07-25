Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring demanded Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains' resignation after Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's exit. Warring cited 'multiple paper leaks' and 'zero accountability' as reasons for his demand.

Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday demanded the immediate resignation of Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains follwoing the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan from his position of Union Education Minister, saying that the fight for justice is not over yet. In an X post, Warring framed Pradhan's exit as a triumph of youth-led collective action and called for similar political accountability in Punjab over state-level examination leaks.

"The first victory belongs to the youth of India. Dharmendra Pradhan has finally been held accountable & he was made to resign as Union Education Minister. But the fight for justice is not over. Now it's Punjab's turn. Multiple Paper Leaks, Zero accountability! How long will Punjab's students continue to suffer? @harjotbains must resign immediately and take responsibility for putting the future of Punjab's youth at risk. The youth of India have shown that when they unite, they can make even the most powerful answer for their failures. This fight for justice will continue. @AAPPunjab," he said.

The first victory belongs to the youth of India. Dharmendra Pradhan has finally been held accountable & he was made to resign as Union Education Minister. But the fight for justice is not over. Now it’s Punjab’s turn. Multiple Paper Leaks, Zero accountability! How long will… — Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (@RajaBrar_INC) July 25, 2026

Pradhan's Resignation Over Exam Irregularities

Warring's remarks came after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, stating that he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that the situation arising from protests over examination irregularities was not exploited by "anti-national forces."

In his resignation letter shared on X, Pradhan said he had decided in the larger interest of students and the nation. "The situation that has emerged at Jantar Mantar and elsewhere in the country should not be exploited by anti-national forces. The unity of the country must remain intact. The future of every student in India should not get entangled in legal complications," he wrote.

Pradhan's resignation came after a month-long agitation at Jantar Mantar led by Cockroach Janata Party and activist Sonam Wangchuk, who sat for a 26-day-long hunger strike. The momentum peaked on July 20 with CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' march, which was met with police action. (ANI)