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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh Film Beats Baahubali 2, Crosses ₹1032 Crore
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 20: Dhurandhar 2 continues its unstoppable box office march, crossing ₹1032 crore in India and overtaking Baahubali 2. Even on day 20, the Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller shows remarkable staying power
Record-Breaking Run: Surpasses Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has officially entered the record books by overtaking the lifetime India net collection of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.
On day 20, the film added ₹10.10 crore, taking its India net total to ₹1033.37 crore and gross to ₹1237.21 crore.
This milestone makes it the second-highest grossing Indian film ever, a rare feat achieved within just three weeks of release.
Outpacing Blockbusters, Eyes on the Top Spot
The film has already raced past major box office giants like RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, and Kalki 2898 AD.
Now, its next target is Pushpa 2: The Rise, which currently holds the top position.
With strong weekday numbers and sustained audience interest, Dhurandhar 2 is well within striking distance of becoming India’s highest-grossing film of all time.
Star Power, Storytelling & Massive Word-of-Mouth
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel expands the story of Hamza/Jaskirat Singh Rangi, played by Ranveer Singh, diving into his rise within Pakistan’s underworld.
The film also features R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt in key roles.
What’s fueling its long run is not just scale, but overwhelming praise. Even Virat Kohli called it a “once-in-a-lifetime cinematic experience,” highlighting Ranveer’s standout performance and the film’s emotional impact.
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