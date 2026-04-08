Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has officially entered the record books by overtaking the lifetime India net collection of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

On day 20, the film added ₹10.10 crore, taking its India net total to ₹1033.37 crore and gross to ₹1237.21 crore.

This milestone makes it the second-highest grossing Indian film ever, a rare feat achieved within just three weeks of release.