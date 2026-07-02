The BJP wrested control of the Solan Municipal Corporation from the ruling Congress in Himachal Pradesh. BJP's Sushma Sharma was elected Mayor and Independent Gaurav Rajput Deputy Mayor, defeating Congress candidates despite the local MLA's vote.

BJP Wrests Control of Solan Civic Body in Setback for Congress

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wrested control of the Solan Municipal Corporation on Thursday after its mayoral candidate Sushma Sharma and Independent councillor Gaurav Rajput, who is widely regarded as being aligned with the BJP, were elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor respectively, dealing a significant political setback to the ruling Congress government in Himachal Pradesh.

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The elections for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Solan Municipal Corporation were conducted by the Deputy Commissioner, Solan, exercising powers under the provisions of the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1994 and the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Election Rules, 2012, in accordance with Rules 81-A, 81-B and 81-C.

Voting was held with the participation of all 17 newly elected councillors of the Solan Municipal Corporation along with Solan MLA Col. Dhaniram Shandil, who also exercised his vote.

For the post of Mayor, Ward No. 2 councillor Sushma Sharma contested against Ward No. 9 councillor Meenakshi Sharma, while for the post of Deputy Mayor, Ward No. 3 councillor Gaurav Rajput contested against Ward No. 13 councillor Narendra Kumar. Following the counting of votes, Sushma Sharma was declared elected as Mayor and Gaurav Rajput as Deputy Mayor.

According to the election results, both Sushma Sharma and Gaurav Rajput secured 11 votes each, while the Congress candidates managed to secure only seven votes, including the vote cast by the local MLA and Cabinet Minister Col. Dhaniram Shandil. Political observers viewed the outcome as a major embarrassment for the ruling Congress, particularly as the election took place despite the active participation of the local minister.

Gaurav Rajput, who had contested the municipal elections as an Independent after being expelled by the BJP for not contesting on the party's official ticket, has consistently remained aligned with the BJP, making his victory effectively strengthen the party's position in the civic body. Solan Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ekta Kapta and other dignitaries were present during the election proceedings.

Political Reactions to the Outcome

Reacting to the outcome, BJP Himachal Pradesh President Rajeev Bindal congratulated the newly elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor, describing the result as a decisive rejection of what he termed the Congress government's political tactics. "This is a crushing defeat of the Congress conspiracy. Even after the vote of the local minister and MLA, the Congress had to face defeat. Such a minister should resign as he has lost the confidence of the people," Bindal said.

New Leadership Pledges Equal Development

Newly elected Mayor Sushma Sharma and Deputy Mayor Gaurav Rajput said their foremost priority would be the equal development of all 17 wards of the Solan Municipal Corporation. "The people have elected us with great expectations. We will work impartially for every ward and ensure balanced development across the city," they said.

Jai Ram Thakur Terms it a 'Triumph of Democracy'

Meanwhile, former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur termed the BJP's victory a defeat of the ruling state government and a triumph of democracy and public faith. In a statement issued from Shimla, Thakur congratulated Sushma Sharma and Gaurav Rajput on their election and said the result reflected public confidence in the BJP's governance model.

"The BJP's victory in the Solan Municipal Corporation is a victory of democracy, public trust and the BJP's politics of good governance and public service. Throughout its tenure, the Sukhu government attempted to influence democratic institutions through political pressure, misuse of power and various tactics, but all such efforts failed before the mandate of the people and the wisdom of the elected representatives," Thakur said.

He further alleged that attempts to pressure elected councillors had failed and asserted that the outcome demonstrated growing public dissatisfaction with the Congress government's policies. "This verdict sends a clear message that people are disappointed with the anti-public policies of the Congress government and continue to repose faith in the BJP's development-oriented politics. I am confident that Mayor Sushma Sharma and Deputy Mayor Gaurav Rajput will give top priority to transparency, accountability and development in the Solan Municipal Corporation," he added.

Thakur also thanked BJP councillors, office-bearers, party workers and the people of Solan for what he described as their continued support for the party's commitment to public service and development.

Significance for Future Elections

The outcome is being seen as politically significant ahead of the 2027 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, with the BJP portraying its control of the Solan Municipal Corporation as an indication of shifting political momentum in the state. (ANI)