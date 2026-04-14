Delhi Weather LATEST Update: IMD Warns of Rising Heat as NCR Nears Heatwave Conditions
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR is witnessing a steady rise in temperatures this April, with dry winds and strong sunshine making days harsher. The IMD warns that conditions may soon resemble an early heatwave across the region
Rising Temperatures Signal Early Heatwave Trend
Delhi-NCR is gradually moving toward intense summer conditions as April heat builds up. Daytime temperatures are already hovering around 37–38°C and may soon touch 40°C. Though no official heatwave has been declared, the persistent dry spell and rising heat closely mirror early heatwave patterns, raising concerns for residents.
Clear Skies and Dusty Winds Add to Discomfort
The region is expected to witness bright, cloudless skies throughout the day, with strong sunshine dominating the forecast. Alongside the heat, intermittent surface winds may carry dust, making outdoor conditions even more uncomfortable. While mornings and evenings remain slightly bearable, afternoons are turning increasingly harsh.
IMD Forecast: No Rain, Heat to Intensify Further
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated no immediate relief, with dry weather likely to continue. A weak western disturbance may bring light cloud cover around April 16–17, but it is unlikely to reduce temperatures significantly. By April 18, temperatures could reach 39–41°C, increasing heat stress across the region.
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