Delhi Weather Forecast May 4: IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorm and Rising Heat Today
Will the heatwave ease on May 4, 2026, or intensify further? As per the latest IMD forecast, several regions may witness rain, thunderstorms and strong winds, while extreme heat conditions are likely to continue in many parts of the country.
Delhi's weather on May 4, 2026, brings a mix of heat and relief. The IMD forecasts a maximum temperature of around 36°C and a minimum of 26°C. High humidity of about 70% will make you feel the heat more during the day. But the weather will take a turn after noon. A thunderstorm with light rain is expected, which will bring the temperature down for a bit. While it's not a full-blown heatwave, the heat pressure will definitely be there.
The IMD predicts a thunderstorm with very light to light rain and lightning for the afternoon and evening of May 4. You can also expect strong winds gusting at 40-50 km/h. This weather change will be sudden, so you need to be careful if you're outside. It's best to avoid open areas, standing under trees, or near electric poles. This system will help break the heat but might also make the weather unstable.
Even though there's no official heatwave alert, the combination of heat, humidity, and sudden weather changes can affect your body. Try to avoid going out in the afternoon, wear light and loose clothes, and make sure you drink plenty of water. It's safer to stay indoors during the storm and rain. Kids and the elderly need to be extra careful. If you are out, carry an umbrella or a raincoat, because the weather can change at any moment.
Today, the temperature won't cross 40°C, but you might feel it's hotter. This is because of high humidity and low wind flow. People might feel a situation similar to a mild heatwave. The sun will be quite strong until the afternoon, pushing up the heat index. However, winds blowing at 40-50 km/h and some rain will help control the heat. All in all, the relief will only be partial.
The weather on May 5 will be more or less the same, with temperatures between 36°C and 23°C and a chance of a thunderstorm, but no alert has been issued. Between May 6 and 8, the sky will clear up, and the temperature will slowly climb to 38°C. This means the heat will be back in the coming days, increasing the chances of a heatwave. The current rain is just temporary relief; Delhi is showing signs of getting really hot again in the second week of May.
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