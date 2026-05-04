The weather on May 5 will be more or less the same, with temperatures between 36°C and 23°C and a chance of a thunderstorm, but no alert has been issued. Between May 6 and 8, the sky will clear up, and the temperature will slowly climb to 38°C. This means the heat will be back in the coming days, increasing the chances of a heatwave. The current rain is just temporary relief; Delhi is showing signs of getting really hot again in the second week of May.