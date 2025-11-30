Hyderabad Weather LATEST Update: Sunday to Bring Thick Cloud Cover and Chilly Conditions
Get the detailed Hyderabad weather forecast for November 30. Expect a cool, cloudy day with temperatures from 18°C to 26°C. Learn about wind, real feel, and sunrise times.
Hyderabad Weather on Sunday
Hyderabad is expected to have a thick cloud cover on November 30. The sky will stay mostly grey through the day, making the overall weather feel colder than usual. The city will see no impact from Cyclone Ditwah.
Max temperature: 26°C
Min temperature: 18°C
Hyderabad Weather Today
The maximum temperature will be around 26°C, while the minimum will be close to 18°C. This brings a cool morning and a mild but noticeably cooler afternoon.
Sunrise and Sunset Timings
The real feel temperature is expected to be around 26°C. With the clouds blocking much of the sunlight, the day will feel steady and slightly chilly at times.
On November 30, the sun will rise at about 6:29 am and set at around 5:40 pm, giving the city a little more than eleven hours of daylight.
Cold Weather
Winds from the east-northeast will blow at about 11 km/h. This gentle breeze will add to the cooler feeling, especially in the morning and evening hours.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities' weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.