Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone Ditwah is closing in on the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast, triggering an orange alert, major flight disruptions and widespread preparations as authorities activate relief camps, emergency teams across state
IMD Issues Orange Alert
An orange alert has been issued for several districts as Cyclone Ditwah moves closer to the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry shoreline. As the system approaches, Chennai and surrounding regions are experiencing heavy rain and strong winds, prompting authorities to heighten preparedness.
Meteorological Update and Cyclone Path
The IMD reported that Cyclone Ditwah has been travelling north-northwest over the southwest Bay of Bengal at about 10 kmph. Officials stated that the system is expected to reach close to the North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by early morning of November 30. Forecasts indicate that the storm will pass within roughly 25 km of the coastline by Sunday evening. The department also noted that the cyclone would gradually come within minimum distances of 60 km, 50 km and then 25 km from the Tamil Nadu–Puducherry stretch between the night of November 29 and the evening of November 30.
Government Preparedness and Relief Measures
The Tamil Nadu government has prepared 6,000 relief camps across the state to house people from vulnerable areas. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran said that although the number of people arriving at the camps is currently small, arrangements have been kept ready. He mentioned that rain bands were moving from Ramanathapuram towards the coastal districts and that the impact so far appeared manageable. The minister also explained that 28 teams from the NDRF and SDRF were already deployed and that an additional 10 teams were being brought in by air transport. He further added that assistance from the Coast Guard had been requested in case emergency operations become necessary.
Transport Disruptions and Airport Advisory
Chennai Airport cancelled 47 flights, including 36 domestic and 11 international services, due to deteriorating weather conditions. Authorities indicated that more cancellations could occur if the cyclone intensifies. Passengers were advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for updated schedules and adjust their travel plans accordingly, as flight timings may continue to change depending on the storm's development.
Regional Impact and Official Inspections
Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin visited multiple locations affected by the cyclone and reviewed preparedness at the State Disaster Force control room in Chennai. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has reported severe devastation from the same system prior to its arrival in India. According to the country's Disaster Management Centre, 123 people have died, around 130 remain missing and approximately 15,000 homes have been damaged. Nearly 44,000 citizens have taken shelter in temporary state-run facilities as a result of the extensive destruction caused by Cyclone Ditwah.
