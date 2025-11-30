Image Credit : Google

The Tamil Nadu government has prepared 6,000 relief camps across the state to house people from vulnerable areas. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran said that although the number of people arriving at the camps is currently small, arrangements have been kept ready. He mentioned that rain bands were moving from Ramanathapuram towards the coastal districts and that the impact so far appeared manageable. The minister also explained that 28 teams from the NDRF and SDRF were already deployed and that an additional 10 teams were being brought in by air transport. He further added that assistance from the Coast Guard had been requested in case emergency operations become necessary.