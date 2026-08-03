Rudraprayag Police have intensified their crackdown on illegal liquor and narcotics to protect the Kedarnath Yatra, seizing goods worth lakhs and making dozens of arrests. Officials have also warned pilgrims of increased landslide risks due to heavy rain.

Police Crackdown to Maintain Sanctity of Yatra

To maintain the sanctity and dignity of the Shri Kedarnath Yatra, the Rudraprayag Police have intensified their crackdown on the illegal trade of liquor and narcotics, officials said.

Special security teams deployed during the pilgrimage have been keeping a strict vigil to curb smuggling activities.

Giving details of the ongoing operations to ANI, Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police (SP) Niharika Tomar said, "To uphold the sanctity and dignity of the pilgrimage to Kailasa Dham, we constituted teams in Rudraprayag district to take continuous action against illicit liquor and narcotics."

Seizures Under Excise Act

"So far, we have registered approximately 53 cases under the Excise Act and arrested 58 individuals. We have seized around 2,000 litres of liquor and five litres of illicit country-made liquor. Additionally, 15 vehicles have been impounded, with the estimated value of the seized illicit liquor being around Rs 12 lakh," SP Tomar stated.

Action Under NDPS Act

At the same time, strict action is being taken under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

"We have registered five cases under the NDPS Act, one of which involves a commercial quantity of contraband. In these operations, we have seized 1 kg 838 grams of charas and 15 grams of smack, with an estimated market value of approximately Rs 6,34,000. We are maintaining constant vigilance, and enforcement actions are ongoing," she added.

Police emphasised that rigorous surveillance against the illegal narcotics trade will continue throughout the pilgrimage to ensure the absolute safety and spiritual purity of the Kedarnath Yatra.

Weather Woes: Landslide Risks Increase

Meanwhile, due to continuous heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, the risk of landslides has increased at several locations of the region.

Near Agastyamuni, the hillside above a road connecting nearby rural areas has been continuously developing cracks, raising concerns among residents.

Meanwhile, multiple danger zones have become active along the Kedarnath and Badrinath National Highways, as well as several other roads across the district, causing significant inconvenience to pilgrims and local commuters.

In view of the prevailing weather conditions, the Rudraprayag district administration has appealed to pilgrims to remain vigilant and follow all safety advisories during their journey. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)