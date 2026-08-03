Youth in Raipur pledged to create a drug-free India at the 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan'. PM Modi virtually addressed the event, outlining a 100-week roadmap to achieve a substance-abuse-free nation for a Viksit Bharat.

Youth participants present at the 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan' event echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a substance-abuse-free country. The 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan' was launched virtually on Sunday, with over one crore young citizens connected from more than 28,000 locations.

Youth Participants Share Experience

Terming the event a "wonderful experience," Anushruti, a youth participant, shared that everyone present at the programme pledged to create a drug-free India. "Our Governor and Chief Minister were present here today, and PM Modi joined us virtually. He spoke to us about how to build a drug-free India, and it was a wonderful experience to be part of this program. We have all pledged together to create a drug-free India," she said.

Echoing similar sentiments, another young attendee, Roshni Dwivedi, emphasised that the movement requires both self-reflection and community support. "The Governor and the Chief Minister were present with us, and our Prime Minister also joined the event. It was truly a wonderful experience attending this program. As was emphasised, we must all take a pledge and work together to ensure that every young person becomes empowered and free from substance abuse. I believe that the sense of responsibility must come from within; we need to improve ourselves first, and it is also our responsibility to keep ourselves healthy and to help those around us stay healthy as well," she said.

PM Modi's Vision for a Drug-Free Nation

Earlier on Sunday, addressing the virtual gathering during the event, PM Modi outlined the campaign's ambitious 100-week roadmap; he detailed how every upcoming Sunday will feature dedicated activities spanning art, culture, sports, and meditation to continually engage new participants. "The coming 100 Sundays will absolutely become 100 strong steps in the direction of a completely drug-free India," affirmed PM Modi.

Emphasising the collective weight of the moment, he framed the gathering as a profound national commitment. "Today, all of us countrymen have united for a great and important resolution," remarked PM Modi.

Highlighting the comprehensive nature of the initiative, the Prime Minister explained that the campaign transcends individual wellness, simultaneously serving the broader interests of families, society, and the entire nation.

Link to 'Viksit Bharat'

Outlining the core objective behind the 'Drug-Free Youth for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan', he stressed that achieving Viksit Bharat fundamentally requires a physically healthy, mentally robust, and highly confident younger generation completely free from self-destructive habits. ''Today, as the nation has set the goal of a Viksit Bharat, it is imperative that the country's youth remain physically and mentally fit, brimming with self-confidence, and permanently steer clear of destructive habits like drugs," asserted PM Modi. (ANI)