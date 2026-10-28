Delhi-NCR is expected to experience changing weather conditions over the next few days, with partly cloudy skies giving way to possible rain and thunderstorms. The forecast for October 29 and 30 points to gusty winds, lightning and a possible dip in daytime temperatures.

Delhi-NCR Weather Today: Sunshine and Clouds to Continue

Delhi and its adjoining areas are likely to witness a mix of sunshine and cloud cover on Wednesday, October 28. Although widespread rainfall is not expected to dominate the day, the weather could change as the week progresses.

According to the forecast, cloud cover is likely to increase ahead of a spell of unsettled weather. Residents of Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad should also keep an eye on local updates, as conditions may vary across the National Capital Region.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is forecast to remain around 29–31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could settle between 15 and 17 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD outlook cited in recent reports.