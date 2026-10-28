On October 28, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities despite global crude oil fluctuations. Retail rates vary by location due to differences in state taxes, transportation costs, and local market conditions. Oil marketing companies revise these prices daily based on international factors and currency exchange rates.

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on Wednesday, October 28, offering motorists a stable fuel-price picture despite fluctuations in international crude oil markets. Consumers can check the latest city-wise rates before visiting fuel stations.

Retail fuel prices vary across the country because of differences in state taxes, transportation expenses and local market conditions. As a result, motorists in different cities may pay different amounts for petrol and diesel, even when the underlying global crude oil market is the same.

Petrol and Diesel City-Wise Rates - October 28, 2026

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.76 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 116.15 Rs 104.23

What Determines Petrol and Diesel Prices?

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) revise retail fuel prices daily, with the latest rates generally taking effect from 6 am. International crude oil prices and the rupee's exchange rate against the US dollar are among the key factors influencing domestic fuel costs.

Other components include central excise duty, state-level value-added tax (VAT), dealer commissions, refining expenses and transportation costs. Differences in state taxation help explain why fuel prices are not uniform across Indian cities.

Petrol and diesel prices are important to households, daily commuters, businesses and the transport sector. Diesel costs, in particular, can affect freight expenses because diesel-powered vehicles transport a substantial share of goods across the country. Changes in transportation costs can subsequently influence the prices of essential commodities.

CNG Prices Also Rise in Several Cities

While petrol and diesel prices remained stable, compressed natural gas (CNG) became more expensive in several locations. Chennai, Mathura and Meerut recorded increases of Rs 2, while Mumbai and Bengaluru saw their CNG prices rise by Rs 1. Some other locations also reported smaller increases.

Motorists should check the applicable local rates before refuelling, as prices may differ by location and fuel type.