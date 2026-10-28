Tamil Nadu Weather Update (October 28, 2026): Cyclone Arnab is expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast near Yanam on Wednesday, October 28, bringing powerful winds and rough sea conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned fishermen against venturing into several parts of the Bay of Bengal. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall in parts of the Western Ghats, while Chennai is expected to remain partly cloudy.

According to the IMD, Cyclone Arnab has intensified while moving west-northwestwards over the central-western Bay of Bengal. The system is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, near Yanam, as a very severe cyclonic storm.

Winds along the Andhra Pradesh coast are likely to reach 115–125 kmph, with gusts of up to 140 kmph from the early hours of Wednesday until noon. Wind speeds are expected to decrease to 60–70 kmph, with gusts reaching 80 kmph, by Wednesday evening.

By Thursday morning, October 29, winds are forecast to weaken further to 40–50 kmph, with gusts of up to 60 kmph, before gradually subsiding.

Although Andhra Pradesh is expected to bear the brunt of the cyclone, Tamil Nadu's coastal areas may also experience strong winds and rough seas. Residents and fishermen should follow official weather advisories and safety instructions.