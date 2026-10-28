Odisha has mobilized 313 disaster response teams and opened 2,037 shelters as Cyclone Arnab approaches, with the state government prioritizing zero casualties and ensuring the safe relocation of vulnerable residents in the affected regions.

Odisha's Preparedness for Cyclone Arnab

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 28 (ANI): Asserting that achieving "zero casualties" remains the state government's primary objective, Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari on Wednesday held a comprehensive review meeting with senior officials at the State Emergency Operation Centre here to assess readiness as Cyclone Arnab commenced its landfall process along the Andhra Pradesh coast.

Addressing reporters after the review, the Minister said the landfall process began in the early hours near Kakinada in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and the system is expected to move toward Odisha's Malkangiri district. "The landfall process started around 1:30 am early in the morning at Kakinada and started moving towards the state of Andhra Pradesh. The last information received shows that the system is stationary now. After entering the coast of Andhra Pradesh, it will start moving towards the north and northwest and reach Malkangiri," Pujari said.

Emergency Response and Deployment

He noted that it would take a few hours for the system to reach Odisha, and the state administration has mobilised comprehensive disaster response mechanisms to tackle any eventuality. "To meet the situation effectively, we have deployed 313 response teams in different locations, including 60 ODRAF teams, 9 NDRF teams, and 244 fire and emergency services teams. A whopping number of 2,037 shelters are ready to accommodate persons evacuated because of the cyclonic storm," he stated.

Preventive Measures for Vulnerable Populations

Highlighting the preventive steps undertaken by the administration, the Minister said pregnant women at high risk have been safely shifted to nearby healthcare facilities and all fishing vessels have returned to shore. "High-risk pregnant women have also been shifted... all fishing boats have returned to the shore. The process of landfall is still continuing. Once it starts moving towards Odisha, our systems will be ready for the cyclonic storm, and we will take all adequate measures to safeguard the life and property of the people," he said.

Pujari further stated that precautionary measures are in place in hilly and vulnerable terrains to prevent disruptions caused by landslides. "For potential landslides, we have taken preventive measures, and some roads have been blocked in anticipation," he added, noting that no casualties or major public inconveniences have been reported so far. "There are no casualties yet, and no reports of any inconvenience to the people so far. Achieving zero casualties is our primary motto," the Minister reiterated. (ANI)

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