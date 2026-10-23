Delhi-NCR is facing renewed pollution concerns as air quality remains in the ‘poor’ category, with smog visible across parts of the capital. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), several monitoring stations recorded elevated pollution levels, prompting authorities to intensify preventive measures as winter approaches.

Air pollution continues to be a concern across Delhi-NCR, with multiple locations reporting poor air quality. CPCB data showed that Kalindi Kunj recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 267, the highest among the three locations highlighted in the report. AIIMS followed at 255, while India Gate registered an AQI of 236.

All three readings fall within the ‘poor’ category, indicating that prolonged exposure to polluted air may cause breathing discomfort, particularly among people with respiratory conditions and other vulnerable groups.

The weather is also beginning to reflect the seasonal transition towards winter. Delhi-NCR's minimum temperature is expected to hover around 19 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is likely to remain close to 32 degrees Celsius.

The combination of changing weather conditions and elevated pollution levels has renewed concerns about the capital's air quality in the weeks ahead.