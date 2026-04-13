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Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Mercury Soars to 38°C as Summer Tightens Grip; No Rain Relief In Sight
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR is set for a hot and dry day as temperatures climb up to 38°C under clear skies. With no rain expected and steady winds offering minimal relief, residents are advised to take precautions against the rising heat
Clear Skies and Rising Temperatures
According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi-NCR will experience a bright and sunny day with no signs of rainfall. Morning hours may feel slightly pleasant, but temperatures will steadily rise, touching 36°C to 38°C by afternoon, making the day significantly hot and uncomfortable.
Winds Provide Limited Relief
Northwesterly winds blowing at speeds of 15–20 km/h are expected to continue throughout the day. While these winds may offer brief moments of comfort, they will not be enough to counter the intense heat. The combination of dry air and strong sunlight will dominate the weather conditions.
Heat Advisory for Residents
Neighbouring regions including Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Greater Noida will witness similar weather patterns. People, especially children and the elderly, are advised to avoid stepping out between 12 pm and 4 pm, stay hydrated, and use protective measures like sunscreen, umbrellas, and light cotton clothing.
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