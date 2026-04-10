Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Heat Returns to Delhi After Rain Break, AQI Slips to Moderate
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: After a brief spell of rain-cooled weather, Delhi is set to heat up again. Temperatures are forecast to rise steadily, touching 39°C by mid-April, while air quality slips back into the moderate zone
Temperature Set to Climb After Rain Relief
Following two days of rainfall, New Delhi is likely to witness a steady rise in temperature. The India Meteorological Department has predicted that daytime temperatures may reach 39°C by April 15.
Clear skies are expected to dominate the week, allowing heat to build gradually. The maximum temperature, recorded at 30.8°C recently, is projected to increase by 1–2°C daily and may cross 36°C as early as the weekend. Night temperatures will also climb, settling between 21°C and 23°C.
No Western Disturbances, But Winds to Moderate Heat
Weather experts link this warming trend to the absence of active western disturbances over northern India in the coming days. Earlier systems had kept temperatures unusually low through widespread rain.
According to meteorologists, winds from the western Himalayas—where recent snowfall and rainfall occurred—will strengthen, blowing at 20–30 km/h. These winds may prevent a sharp spike in temperatures, even as the mercury continues to rise steadily.
Air Quality Slips Back to ‘Moderate’ Category
Alongside rising heat, Delhi’s air quality has also begun to deteriorate. The Air Quality Index (AQI), which briefly improved due to rainfall, has now moved from “satisfactory” to “moderate.”
The 24-hour AQI average climbed from 93 to 101, and forecasts suggest it could fluctuate between moderate and poor levels over the next several days. Reduced rainfall activity and increasing dryness are contributing factors to this decline.
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