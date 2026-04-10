Following two days of rainfall, New Delhi is likely to witness a steady rise in temperature. The India Meteorological Department has predicted that daytime temperatures may reach 39°C by April 15.

Clear skies are expected to dominate the week, allowing heat to build gradually. The maximum temperature, recorded at 30.8°C recently, is projected to increase by 1–2°C daily and may cross 36°C as early as the weekend. Night temperatures will also climb, settling between 21°C and 23°C.