Delhi-NCR is witnessing a steady increase in temperatures, marking the end of relatively mild mornings. On Sunday, the maximum temperature is expected to stay between 35°C and 37°C, while the minimum hovers around 18°C to 20°C. However, this is just the beginning. Forecasts indicate that the mercury will continue to climb through the week, reaching 38°C by April 14 and likely touching 40°C by April 17. Clear skies and strong sunshine are accelerating the warming trend, making afternoons increasingly uncomfortable.