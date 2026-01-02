Delhi experienced a mild winter day on January 1, with temperatures staying slightly below normal, even as fog continued to affect visibility in several parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a drop of around 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over the next three days, with minimum temperatures likely to remain below normal before gradually returning closer to average levels.

The sky is expected to remain partly cloudy to cloudy on January 2, with moderate fog at many places and dense to very dense fog at a few locations during morning hours. Similar fog conditions are likely on January 3, followed by shallow to moderate fog on subsequent days. An Orange alert has been issued for January 2, while a Yellow alert is in place for January 3.

For the coming week, IMD has predicted mainly clear skies, though morning fog is expected to persist. Day temperatures are likely to range between 16 and 20 degrees Celsius, while night temperatures could dip to 6 to 9 degrees Celsius by early next week. Commuters have been advised to exercise caution during early morning travel due to poor visibility, especially on highways and open roads.

IMD has also warned of cold wave conditions at isolated places in Delhi between January 2 and January 5. As per IMD norms, a cold wave is declared when minimum temperatures fall 4.5 to 6.5 degrees Celsius below the normal average. Similar cold wave conditions have been forecast across Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana during this period.