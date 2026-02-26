Kerala Health Minister Veena George remains in ICU for a neck injury, with doctors ruling out surgery for now. Her hospitalization, following an alleged incident at Kannur station, has ignited a political firestorm between the ruling CPI(M) and Congress.

The medical board reviewing the health condition of Kerala Health Minister Veena George has decided to continue her treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital, stating that there is no need for emergency surgery at present.

Minister's Health Condition Detailed

According to a medical bulletin issued by hospital superintendent K Sudeep, a 13-member expert board met on Thursday and assessed her condition. The Minister is undergoing treatment for "severe radicular pain radiating to her right arm and the back of her head following a neck injury". The board noted that she has experienced partial relief from ongoing treatment. Her high blood pressure is being managed with medication, and pain management protocols are being strictly followed. MRI findings reviewed by the board revealed that the pain is caused by pressure on the cervical exiting nerve roots at two locations in the neck. Doctors said continuous monitoring is required and that travel is not advisable in her present condition. As a result, the board resolved to continue ICU care until further evaluation.

Political Controversy Erupts

The Minister was initially admitted after an alleged incident at Kannur Railway Station during a protest. The incident triggered sharp political exchanges in the state.

Opposition Dismisses Attack Claims

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan dismissed claims of an attack as a "deliberate lie," alleging that Kerala Students Union activists did not approach the Minister. He stated that CCTV footage examined by the Railway Police did not show any protester going near her. Satheesan further claimed that the scuffle involved police personnel attempting to restrain the Minister and accused the ruling CPI(M) leadership of spreading misinformation.

CPI(M) Alleges 'Pre-planned Attack'

On the other hand, CPI(M) State Secretary M V Govindan termed the incident a "pre-planned attack" and announced statewide protests, escalating tensions between the ruling Left Democratic Front and the Congress-led United Democratic Front ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, expected to be held around May. (ANI)