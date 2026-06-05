Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar said Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will file his Rajya Sabha nomination on Friday, with Rahul Gandhi also attending. He also vowed to fulfill the party's promises and deliver for the people of the state.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections on Friday. "Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is filing the nomination tomorrow at 12.30 pm. Rahul Gandhi is also coming here tomorrow. The Congress Party is really strong. We are very happy. He'll file the nomination. Then the rest of the candidates, the MLCs, will also file the nomination. The five candidates we are putting in, we have named four of them and one we are going to announce tomorrow," Shivakumar told reporters.

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CM Shivakumar on fulfilling promises

On being asked about his first day experience as Chief Minister, the Congress leader said he will strive to fulfil expectations. "I just had my meetings with all the officers. I will deliver it to the people, whatever we have promised under my leadership of the Congress party. But the expectation was the same on day one," he said.

He praised senior Congress leader BK Hariprasad, who is new Karnataka Congress chief, calling him a loyal and experienced party worker with a long parliamentary career. "He's a very senior, loyal Congress worker. Four times Rajya Sabha MP. We will all join together and work together. It is our duty to bring back the power, and I am fully confident," he aid.

On free bus passes, he said, "This is for the Karnataka students only. We cannot give passes to the outsiders. Any program will be only for the locals. We can't give it to people from any other states..."

Congress candidates for Rajya Sabha polls

Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Khera, Meenakshi Natarajan, Praveen Chakravarty and Pranav Jha are among the Congress candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls. The party on Thursday declared seven candidates for the biennial elections and bypolls to the Rajya Sabha from five states.

Kharge, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, has been re-nominated from Karnataka. His term in the Upper House will end later this month.Khera, who is Chairman of Congress Media and Publicity Department, has made it to the list and has been fielded from Karnataka. The party has also fielded Mansoor Ali Khan the state.Natarajan has been fielded from Madhya Pradesh and Neeraj Dangi has been re-nominated from Rajasthan.Congress has fielded Praveen Chakravarty from Tamil Nadu and Pranav Jha from Jharkhand.

The Election Commission had on June 1 issued a notification for biennial elections to 24 Rajya Sabha seats. The last date of filing nominations is June 8. (ANI)