Temperatures remain above normal for now, with Thursday’s maximum reaching 34.8°C and minimum at 19.2°C. A brief dip is expected after 24 hours, followed by another rise before cooling again towards the end of March. Meanwhile, air quality continues to stay in the ‘moderate’ category, with AQI levels expected to remain stable over the coming week.

ALSO READ: Delhi Latest Weather Update: Pleasant Morning, Rising Heat Likely on March 25