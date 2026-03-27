- Home
- India
- Delhi Weather LATEST Update: IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds in Delhi This Week
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds in Delhi This Week
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi experienced a warm yet cloudy day with rising temperatures, while expected showers stayed away. The IMD now predicts light rain, gusty winds, and fluctuating temperatures over the next few days
Warm Day Followed by Cloud Cover, But No Rain
The city recorded a noticeable rise in daytime temperature, making Thursday feel warmer than usual. However, increasing cloud cover by late afternoon brought some relief in the evening. Despite forecasts, no rainfall was recorded across any part of the city by the end of the day.
Rain and Thunderstorm Activity Likely to Intensify
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has extended its forecast, predicting light to very light rain along with gusty winds on Friday. A yellow alert has also been issued for Sunday due to an approaching western disturbance, which is expected to bring thunderstorms, lightning, and wind speeds reaching up to 40 kmph. Intermittent rain spells are likely between March 27 and March 30.
Temperature Fluctuations and Moderate Air Quality
Temperatures remain above normal for now, with Thursday’s maximum reaching 34.8°C and minimum at 19.2°C. A brief dip is expected after 24 hours, followed by another rise before cooling again towards the end of March. Meanwhile, air quality continues to stay in the ‘moderate’ category, with AQI levels expected to remain stable over the coming week.
ALSO READ: Delhi Latest Weather Update: Pleasant Morning, Rising Heat Likely on March 25
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.